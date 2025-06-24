Partygoer ‘inadvertently’ killed victim while firing back at hillside shooters, investigators say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation announced dozens of new indictments Tuesday in the case of a mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 injured at a house party on Walnut Acres Drive in Catawba County.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspects, believed to be gang members, opened fire at the party on June 1, causing chaos and multiple injuries.

On Tuesday, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office revealed the following indictments against seven suspects:

Garon Killian: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Ke’andre Mack: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Toland Huff Jr: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Zachary Bates: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Izaiah Mitchell: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Charles Rodell Kincaid III: one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Zoe Makenna Braswell: four counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder

The victim who died was identified as Shawn Patrick Hood. Investigators said he may have had a role in organizing or promoting the party.

On Tuesday, investigators revealed that the person who shot Hood was firing back at the group of alleged gang members, who were on a hill nearby. Investigators said Hood wasn’t an intended target and was killed “inadvertently.” No charges are expected to be filed for Hood’s death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. They face various charges from attempted murder, aiding and abetting a person under 21 with alcohol, to accessory charges.

Investigators said four of the suspects were the actual shooters, one was the driver, and one was an organizer of the conspiracy.

The FBI said they’re expecting to file federal charges against the suspects. The FBI said evidence went to a lab at Quantico, and special teams are working on interactive exhibits, including models of the crime scene and bullet trajectories. They said around 80 rounds were fired during the shooting.

>>Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the latest details and reaction to the indictments on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Two Catawba County mass shooting suspects given $1M bonds; others held without bond

Two Catawba County mass shooting suspects given $1M bonds; others held without bond

©2025 Cox Media Group