Mount Holly Historical Society Museum reopens after $800K renovation

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly’s new museum is now open following an $800,000 renovation project that transformed a space in the municipal complex.

The Mount Holly Historical Society Museum, previously located at 131 South Main St., has been relocated due to environmental concerns at the old site, which included mold, asbestos, and lead paint.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the old museum building was sold to RTR Property Management for $600,000 earlier this fall. RTR plans to convert the space into a restaurant and offices.

The museum’s new location will allow it to be open at least five days a week, compared to the previous three hours a week at the downtown location.

City officials say they are considering future upgrades to the museum, including virtual tours and audio-visual improvements, to enhance the visitor experience.

