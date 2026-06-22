Organization hosts Celebration of Kings event during Father’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE — This Father’s Day weekend, one group celebrated fathers, father figures, mentors and veterans in a big way.

Brighter Day Outreach had an event called Celebration of Kings.

There was a cookout, music, and even free hair cuts at the CFT Market along Hoskins Road on Saturday.

Brighter Day says it wanted to recognize men who serves as role models, providers and advocates in their families and neighborhoods.

The organization says it believes strong families build strong communities, and it wants to celebrate the fathers and leaders who make a lasting difference every day.

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