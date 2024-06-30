Mount Holly to suspend recycling services

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Starting tomorrow, July 1, residents in Mount Holly will no longer be provided curbside recycling pick-up services.

The decision was made during Monday’s city council work session.

A proposal that would have raised resident recycling rates by 87% for the upcoming year was unanimously rejected.

Residents most recently paid $5.18 per month for bi-monthly curbside service.

Under the new proposed agreement residents would have been charged $9.71 per month.

A news release from city cites a change in the recycling market in 2018 for the raised pricing on recycling services.

Surrounding cities including Gastonia, Shelby, Kings Mountain, and Bessemer City all have also recently ended their curbside recycling services for similar reasons.

The city says they will not be collecting blue recycling cans at this time and that residents hold on to them until further notice.

Regular garbage pick-up for residents in their green trash cans will not be interrupted.

For more information on Gaston County recycling head to their website.

