Snake causes power outage for over 10,000 people in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — One little snake caused a big problem for over 10,000 people in North Carolina this week.

A power outage in the Durham area started around 11 p.m. Monday and lasted for several hours.

A Duke Energy spokesperson told our partners at WTVD that it may have actually been caused by a snake.

“Crews found a black snake had come into contact with power lines in the substation, which is believed to have been the cause of the outage,” Duke Energy said in a statement.

Power came back on around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, WTVD reported.

