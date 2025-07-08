Mount Holly’s newest park honors local history

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A new park in Mount Holly will pay homage to a special figure in Gaston County’s history.
Ransom Hunter Park is named after the county’s first freed African American to own property.
The Gaston Gazette reports the park is set to open mid-August.
It is located at the corner of Glendale Avenue and Hawthorn Road on the land where Hunter’s original home once stood.
