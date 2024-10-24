Mountain estate sets NC record in $14M sale

VILAS, N.C. — A mountain estate set a record in North Carolina when it sold earlier this month for $14 million.

The property, called Lazy Bear Lodge, is the highest-priced residential listing to sell in the state, according to brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer and seller. It’s on Flattop Cliffs Drive in Linville, near Boone and Blowing Rock, in northwest North Carolina.

The Blue Ridge Mountains estate, which consists of four gated lots on 5.8 acres, originally was listed at $29.75 million in October 2022. The property underwent several price changes in the two years it was on the market, dropping to $17 million in July before going under contract.

