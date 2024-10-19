Biltmore Estate to reopen following devastation from Tropical Storm Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore Estate has announced it will be reopening next month after temporarily closing due to the impact of Tropical Storm Helene across Western North Carolina.

For over 125 years, the Biltmore has witnessed the resilience and community spirit of the Asheville area.

On November 2, the Biltmore will be fully decorated for the Christmas season, and estate attractions and restaurants will be reopened.

The estate’s lodging properties will also welcome overnight guests.

Due to some wooded areas and some roads on the estate still undergoing cleanup, the trails and the Outdoor Adventure Center will remain closed until further notice.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for our community and the determination of our first responders, utility workers, and community volunteers,” said Bill Cecil Jr., president and CEO of Biltmore. “As recovery unfolds, welcoming guests back to Biltmore not only means we can open but also brings critical support to our region’s economy to aid area employees, local businesses, and friends. Together, we can help restore the vibrancy of Asheville and its surrounding areas.”

For more information on how Biltmore is supporting the broader community during this recovery phase and ways to help, please visit Biltmore.com/Helene-Response.

For more info about visiting this holiday season, please visit Biltmore.com/Christmas.

