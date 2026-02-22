Movie studio to close Huntersville roads in March

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A movie studio will close portions of two roads in the first week of March, according to Huntersville Police.

The closures will affect McCoy Road on March 2 and Hambright Road on March 3 to accommodate filming.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation granted the request for a mix of hard and periodic closures near local landmarks and studios, officials said. While through-traffic will be restricted during specific hours, production officials have coordinated the schedule to maintain residential access and minimize disruptions for nearby schools.

The first closure is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at the 10400 block of McCoy Road. A hard closure will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in front of the farmhouse, police said. While through-traffic will be restricted, residents living along McCoy Road will maintain access to their homes from either the north or south throughout the evening.

On Tuesday, March 3, filming moves to Clutch Studios, which is located at 11101 Hambright Road. Periodic closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Hambright and Mount Holly-Huntersville roads. Traffic in these areas will be stopped intermittently for approximately 3 minutes at a time to accommodate the production.

Production crews plan to coordinate their meal break with the regular afternoon student dismissal time. This scheduled pause is intended to allow school buses from nearby facilities to depart without being affected by the intermittent traffic stops, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas during the specified filming windows and remain patient during any potential delays.

Filming and the associated road closures are scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m. on March 3.

The social media post that the Huntersville Police announced the road closures included the hashtag “TheHuntingWives.”

WATCH: Charlotte nonprofit provides affordable housing for neighbors with disabilities

Charlotte nonprofit provides affordable housing for neighbors with disabilities

©2026 Cox Media Group