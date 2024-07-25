Moving up: New study shows better future for Charlotte’s poorest kids

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is no longer ranked last out of major cities for economic mobility.

The Harvard-based research group Opportunity Insights published its new study on economic mobility on Thursday, and Charlotte moved up to 38th out of 50.

The researchers are tracking the ability of children from low-income families to climb the income ladder and thrive.

Ten years ago, Charlotte was 50 out of 50 on the list.

While the Queen City still has work to do, Charlotte’s rise can be attributed, in part, to public-private partnerships like the mayor’s racial equity initiative, and the city’s investment in affordable housing.

The study also points to a “sharp increase” in economic mobility among Charlotte’s Black families.

You can see the full research study at this link.

(WATCH: Delays, cancellations continue to frustrate passengers at Charlotte Douglas)

Delays, cancellations continue to frustrate passengers at Charlotte Douglas













©2024 Cox Media Group