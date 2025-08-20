Local

Mt. Holly man admits to racist threat with firearm at NoDa pizza shop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Maurice Hopkins faces federal charges after authorities said he made racial remarks at Zämbies Pizza in NoDa and then returned with a gun. Maurice Hopkins faces federal charges after authorities said he made racial remarks at Zämbies Pizza in NoDa and then returned with a gun.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A Mt. Holly man pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation in a Charlotte court Tuesday after he admitted to threatening eight individuals with a firearm due to their race, color, religion, and national origin.

The incident occurred in June 2024, inside a Zämbies Pizza in NoDa, where 32-year-old Maurice Hopkins confronted a group of friends, questioning their nationality and making derogatory remarks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man kicked out of NoDa pizza shop for racist remarks returns with gun

According to a release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office, he escalated the situation by leaving the restaurant and returning with a loaded AR-15 style rifle, causing the victims to flee.

Court documents reveal that Hopkins threatened to punch the victims and retrieve a firearm to kill them.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of interference with federally protected activities, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He remains in federal custody as a sentencing date has not yet been set.

VIDEO: 9 Investigates: Racist, antisemitic books found in Charlotte’s ‘Little Free Libraries’

9 Investigates: Racist, antisemitic books found in Charlotte’s ‘Little Free Libraries’

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read