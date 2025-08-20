Mt. Holly man admits to racist threat with firearm at NoDa pizza shop

CHARLOTTE — A Mt. Holly man pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation in a Charlotte court Tuesday after he admitted to threatening eight individuals with a firearm due to their race, color, religion, and national origin.

The incident occurred in June 2024, inside a Zämbies Pizza in NoDa, where 32-year-old Maurice Hopkins confronted a group of friends, questioning their nationality and making derogatory remarks.

According to a release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office, he escalated the situation by leaving the restaurant and returning with a loaded AR-15 style rifle, causing the victims to flee.

Court documents reveal that Hopkins threatened to punch the victims and retrieve a firearm to kill them.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of interference with federally protected activities, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He remains in federal custody as a sentencing date has not yet been set.

