‘Much appreciated’: Food pantry volunteer gives back to Mount Holly community

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Vin Lindgren is passionate about the work he does with the Community Relief Organization of Mount Holly.

It’s one of a couple places he volunteers, and he’s happy that it keeps him busy.

“Somebody said to me, you’re busier than when you were working,” Lindgren said. “I don’t seem to have any spare time, but I like it that way, I really do.”

He often collects donations on his own in his Charlotte neighborhood when he isn’t at the food pantry, but like many other food banks, their stock is down and the number of families coming through are on the rise.

“We’re just trying to find ways to supplement,” he said. “USDA has been pretty good with the staple items, but they’ve cut way back on the meat and the refrigerated items.”

Lindgren said donations peak around the holidays, so during this time of year, every little bit helps.

“Anything people can do at this point that they feel capable of, even if it’s just a case a month, is going to go a long way, be much appreciated,” Lindgren said.

