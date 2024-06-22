CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Hornets legend is tackling food insecurity in the community.

Former point guard Muggsy Bogues and his family foundation spent Saturday afternoon along the West Boulevard corridor, distributing food to more than 100 families.

The area is considered a food desert, with limited access to fresh and healthy food.

Bogues and his team are ensuring those families have fresh meats, fruits, and vegetables.

“Our passion and our mission is to serve the underserved youth and families and give a family quality of life through food security, education, and workforce development,” he said.

The event is part of the foundation’s Labor of Love initiative.

Muggsy Bogues tackles food insecurity in west Charlotte

Their next community feeding event is scheduled for August.

©2024 Cox Media Group