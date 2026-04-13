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Mule-drawn wagon involved in Boiling Springs crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Cleveland County mule-drawn wagon crash (Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Crews in Boiling Springs responded to a crash involving a car and a mule-drawn wagon Sunday evening.

Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on Cliffside Road in Cleveland County.

Officials arrived to find the wagon overturned.

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At least one person was treated by emergency responders and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Fire officials say all three mules involved were assessed on scene. Thankfully, they were not seriously hurt.

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