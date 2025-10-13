Multi-agency drug bust in Chester County leads to two arrests

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been charged following a multi-agency drug enforcement operation in Chester County on Friday.

The operation involved Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and several federal agencies, including the FBI, ATF, HSI, and SLED, executing search warrants at residences in the Great Falls community.

During the operation, a traffic stop attempt resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended near the Rocky Creek bridge on SC Highway 97. The driver, Nicholas Dooley, fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by deputies.

In the wrecked vehicle, deputies seized approximately 165 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 12 grams of MDMA, and a Taurus Judge 45 caliber firearm. Dooley faces charges including failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking MDMA, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Search warrants executed at multiple residences at that same time led to the arrest of Korey Tavaris Bailey. Officers seized approximately 355 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, and multiple firearms.

Bailey is charged with trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence, first degree.

“My tolerance for drug traffickers and violent felons is zero, especially those who have multiple convictions,” Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Both suspects are currently held without bond at the Chester County Detention Center.

