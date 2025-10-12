New details about how a CMS employee tried to kill ex-husband

CHARLOTTE — New details have been released into how police said a CMS employee tried to kill her ex-husband.

Channel 9 obtained court documents and learned new information about how the alleged poison plot took place.

Police arrested 43-year-old Cheryl Gates on Friday and accused her of trying to poison her husband. According to the arrest warrant, the CMS employee put some prescription drugs into his energy drink with the intent to cause him to lose consciousness.

Police said the incident happened on July 8. Channel 9’s Glenn Counts talked to the husband Friday and he said the drink tasted funny and so he took a sip and that was it.

Poisoning is a rare form of domestic violence. Channel 9 talked to Elyse Hamilton-Childers, who is the coordinator for the Domestic Violence Fatality Review team.

“So I can’t speak for every case, but in my experience of the cases the fatality review team has looked at between 2018 and present, we have not reviewed a case where it was determined that poisoning was the cause of death,” Hamilton-Childers said.

We did reach out to Gates’ attorney Sunday afternoon about the case and he told us he is trying to get up to speed on the case and urged the public to keep an open mind when it comes to these charges.

