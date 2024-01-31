Multi-county chase ends in crash in Mecklenburg County, troopers say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A chase involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol led to a crash in west Mecklenburg County Wednesday morning.
The crash ended around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road.
Channel 9 crews observed a pickup truck being loaded onto a tow truck.
Troopers said the chase began in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. However, no injuries have been reported.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; we will update this story as information is released.
