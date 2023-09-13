Multi-state manhunt ends with suspect in custody in Iredell County, police say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A fugitive wanted in Georgia and South Carolina on multiple warrants has been arrested in Iredell County.

On Wednesday morning, an officer with the Mooresville Police Department, assigned to the US Marshals task force, received a notification that the fugitive Adrian Bentley may be in the area.

The officer located the vehicle Bentley was driving and attempted to make a traffic stop; however, he fled the scene, leading to a chase into Troutman, prompting several agencies to respond.

Bentley then abandoned the vehicle and was eventually arrested after an extensive search by officers from the Mooresville Police Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers stated that K-9 units, drones, and helicopters also assisted with the arrest.

Bentley is currently in the custody of the Mooresville Police Department, with charges against him pending.

