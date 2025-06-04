Highway 74 reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Shelby

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Highway 74 west in Cleveland County was blocked for several hours Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported before 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy 74 past Peachtree Road, which is west of Shelby.

By about 2:30 p.m., the road was reopened after the crash was cleared.

We’re working on getting more details about what led to the crash.

You can keep an eye on live traffic conditions at this link.

(VIDEO: Sinkhole closes major thoroughfare near Uptown)

Sinkhole closes major thoroughfare near Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group