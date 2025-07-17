Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — All lanes of the Interstate 485 inner loop at Johnston Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, officials said.
MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The accident happened around 5:50 a.m.
The Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
