Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — All lanes of the Interstate 485 inner loop at Johnston Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, officials said.

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened around 5:50 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

