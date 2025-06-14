Multiple agencies assist in drowning response at Lake Norman, ask people to avoid area

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Agencies across the area have launched a search related to a drowning incident at Lake Norman.

Sherrill’s Ford and Terrel Fire and Rescue are using their Fireboat 16 and Special Operations team to assist Troutman Fire and Iredell County in the search near channel marker 20, according to their Facebook post.

Emergency officials have asked that all stay out of the area and not create a nearby wake to avoid altering SONAR images for responding crews.

Officials ask that anyone who must pass, do so along the edge of the lake, creating no wake, and following directions from law enforcement.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

