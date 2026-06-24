Charlotte City Council approves land transfer for Bank of America Stadium venue

CHARLOTTE — A small portion of land next to the Bank of America Stadium has turned into a big debate among Charlotte City Council members.

City council decided to add the small parcel to the Bank of America lease. It will be part of the new 4,200-seat performance venue that is being built outside the stadium. The venue is expected to bring 80 to 100 events to the city a year.

No tax dollars are being used for the project.

Councilmember Lawana Slack Mayfield opposed the transfer because she said the city should negotiate community benefits for the concert venue.

The city says the venue is a community benefit tied to the stadium renovation project, and the 0.24-acre parcel of land is not suitable for development.

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