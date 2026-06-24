Neighbors fed up with dust, noise from Microsoft data center construction

NEWTON, N.C. — Residents in Catawba County are raising concerns about four new data centers, part of a $1 billion Microsoft investment. Neighbors near the Conover construction site report constant noise and dust, with some believing the county does not need more data centers. County leaders, however, state that the project diversifies the manufacturing foundation, supports jobs, and will use only 1% of Hickory’s daily water capacity.

Angie, who did not give her last name, says she can hear the constant construction right outside her back door in Conover almost every day for the past year. She showed Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the dust she says ends up on her car and house as construction workers build the Microsoft data center.

“This is what it does,” she said. “I have to get it washed every other day. There’s dust on both cars. Dust over here, everywhere”

Jack Pennell and Lisa Sigmon can see the project from their front door. The couple doesn’t believe that more data centers are what Catawba County needs for its future.

“Too much progression,” Pennell said. “It’s not against them. I just don’t like where we are going destroying all the land.”

On Monday, county and local cities released a statement that says, in part, the 10-year project, “reflects our efforts to diversify our manufacturing foundation while embracing our position as fiber optic production capital of the world. This strategic industry cluster, anchored here in Catawba County, supports thousands of well-paying jobs.”

Data centers are not new to Catawba County. Apple opened its first data center in Maiden more than 10 years ago. But for families living near the construction in Conover, it’s not something they wanted near their homes.

“Taking everything away,” Pennell said. “We’re getting where there’s nothing but pavement.”

County leaders also addressed water usage, saying that these facilities rely on less water-intensive cooling methods.

They are projected to use only 1% of the City of Hickory’s daily.

Joint statement:

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