Multiple MEDIC, CFD units respond to heat-related calls at HBCU Battle of the Bands in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Multiple MEDIC and Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) units were called to the Uptown HBCU ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition on Sunday evening.

MEDIC said they were called to the scene for multiple patients with heat-related symptoms just before 5:30 p.m.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw multiple units lined up on Charlottetowne Avenue.

According to MEDIC, initially, two patients were taken to the hospital.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, MEDIC announced that seven patients were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition. Also, 13 additional patients were evaluated at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

