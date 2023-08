Phoenix Weather Extreme Heat A group of friends watch the sunset atop South Mountain, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. Phoenix sizzled through its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) and other parts of the country grappled Sunday with record temperatures after a week that saw significant portions of the U.S. population subject to extreme heat. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York)