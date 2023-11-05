Firefighter hurt after two-alarm fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a two-alarm Sunday afternoon in south Charlotte.

A second-alarm fire was transmitted a little after 2 p.m. at an apartment on Hadley Way. Smoke and fire were showing when the crew arrived, according to officials. It took an hour for the fire to be controlled.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but no civilians were hurt. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

