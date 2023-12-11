Multiple outages leave 14K customers without power in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More than 10,000 residents lost power in south Charlotte after multiple Duke Energy outages on Sunday evening.

According to outage maps, about 14,000 customers are near Pineville-Matthews Road and I-485 Outer.

Duke Energy says the cause of the outage is unknown.

The outage was first reported at 8:15 p.m. and is expected to be repaired by 10:15 p.m.

