Murdaugh murders: SC Supreme Court agrees to hear jury tampering case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court says it will hear an appeal from Alex Murdaugh over his murder case.

Murdaugh, a disbarred former South Carolina attorney, was convicted on March 2, 2023, of murdering his wife and son. The two were found shot to death at their estate in Colleton County in June 2021.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms in prison for the crimes.

Early this year, a judge denied Murdaugh’s motion to receive a new trial amid allegations of jury tampering.

Attorneys for Murdaugh claimed that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill tampered with the jury, telling them not to trust Murdaugh’s testimony and pressuring them to come to a quick verdict, according to The Associated Press.

Hill, who has since resigned, currently faces 76 counts of misconduct tied to improperly seeking financial gain, WCIV reports.

Murdaugh’s attorneys asked the courts to review that ruling back in July, according to WCIV.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of South Carolina agreed to hear the appeal. A date has not been set yet.

