Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Tennessee-North Carolina border

CHARLOTTE — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook homes in Tennessee and North Carolina on Saturday morning.

The earthquake began around 9 a.m. near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The earthquake could be felt north of Atlanta, Georgia and west of Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C., according to the United States Geological Survey.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

