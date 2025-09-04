Local

Murder charge dropped after guilty plea in robbery case

CHARLOTTE — Christopher Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday, resulting in the dismissal of his first-degree murder charge.

He will serve 25-42 months in prison with credit for 359 days.

Butler was accused of killing Abijah Barkley, a delivery driver, during a potential drug deal on March 9, 2024.

The incident occurred inside a car, where Butler claimed self-defense, and a witness confirmed Barkley had a gun.

Barkley’s family was distraught over the sentencing.

