Murder charge dropped after guilty plea in robbery case

CHARLOTTE — Christopher Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday, resulting in the dismissal of his first-degree murder charge.

He will serve 25-42 months in prison with credit for 359 days.

Butler was accused of killing Abijah Barkley, a delivery driver, during a potential drug deal on March 9, 2024.

Christopher Butler pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Under terms of his plea deal, his first degree murder charge has been dropped. He will serve 25-42 months in prison with credit for 359 days.



Butler was accused of killing… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 4, 2025

The incident occurred inside a car, where Butler claimed self-defense, and a witness confirmed Barkley had a gun.

Barkley’s family was distraught over the sentencing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Teen accused of murder to be tried as adult

Teen accused of murder to be tried as adult

©2025 Cox Media Group