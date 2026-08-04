Murder suspect accused of killing again hours after jail release has lengthy criminal history

CHARLOTTE — New surveillance video captures the flashes of gunfire from a deadly Charlotte apartment complex shooting. Police said the suspect, who has a prior manslaughter conviction and lengthy criminal record, is accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting less than two hours after being released from jail.

Channel 9’s crime reporter Hunter Sáenz looked into 29-year-old David Simpson’s lengthy criminal history.

David Simpson

Simpson faced a judge on Friday and is being held without bond.

Two people were shot from behind early Wednesday morning at the Country Club Apartments on Dunlavin Way along Eastway Drive. It stemmed from a parking dispute, per an affidavit.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to show her face, told our sister station, Telemundo Charlotte, that she heard the shots.

“I was going to go out and take a look,” she said. “I have a habit of going to look out the window, but my husband told me, ‘Don’t look out the window; you’re going to get shot.’”

Two days later, police arrested Simpson, charging him with first-degree murder.

Jail records show that 1 hour, 24 minutes before the deadly shooting, Simpson was released from jail.

He was in jail because he was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for possessing a weapon as a prisoner.

Records show he got out of jail Wednesday at 12:21 a.m.

At 1:45 a.m., police got the call about the shooting.

In 2013, Simpson was charged with first-degree murder after shooting Richard Bonds.

The two were fighting in a parking lot on Trade Street when it happened.

Simpson later took a plea deal: Guilty of voluntary manslaughter and served roughly five years in prison.

There were 10 other notable arrests for Simpson after he got out of prison.

In the Eastway Drive shooting, the victim lived a few doors down from Simpson and his girlfriend.

Police said Simpson was upset the victim parked in a spot in front of his door. Another man was also shot in the arm in this recent shooting.

Simpson is facing several felonies.

His girlfriend, Shameka Scott, was also arrested, accused of helping Simpson get away.

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