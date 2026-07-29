1 dead, 1 hurt in east Charlotte apartment shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Police say two men were shot just before 2 a.m. at the Country Club Apartments on Dunlavin Way. One man died at the scene, and another was injured.

According to CMPD, two officers were already in the area at the time of the shooting, allowing them to get to the complex quickly. Later, several officers were seen searching the area for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

“We’re going through our investigation, and we’re asking for the public’s help with that,”

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or said whether they have a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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