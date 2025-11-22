Murder suspect remains at large after police identify fingerprints

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Crime Lab identified 23-year-old Davon Javar Ramsey as a suspect in a Wadesboro murder within 72 hours of the crime.

On Oct. 14th, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a residence where a man was fatally wounded. The investigation, conducted in partnership with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, involved analyzing fingerprints found inside a vehicle at the scene.

Ramsey’s fingerprints were already in the AFIS system, resulting in a quick turnaround, which contrasts with the longer processing times typically seen at the State Crime Lab, officials said.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the murder, police said, but Ramsey remains at large and is actively evading law enforcement.

The Wadesboro Police Department urges anyone with information about Ramsey’s whereabouts to contact them at (704)-694-2167 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

