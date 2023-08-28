Murder warrants issued in 2020 homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office issued murder warrants for Kadeem Jamar Fetherson, 32, of Charlotte, for the 2020 killing of Aaron Bruce Holland.

The investigation began on June 25, 2020, when Holland was found dead in his home on Damron Lane in Harmony.

Authorities said the investigation led them to believe Fetherson was a possible suspect in the suspicious death.

Fetherson was arrested a week later in Forsyth County after fleeing from deputies, the sheriff said.

Forsyth County deputies seized a stolen firearm, 31 grams of methamphetamine, 44 grams of cocaine, and 141 grams of marijuana.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives obtained search warrants for the seized electronic devices, including a cellphone.

Fetherson was placed at the scene of the crime, because of the investigation into digital evidence.

During the homicide investigation, Fetherson was convicted on numerous drug and weapons charges, which were unrelated to the homicide investigation.

He is currently imprisoned at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Fetherson is not scheduled for release until February 2026. The murder warrant will be served after he is released from federal prison.

“The hard work and dedication of the investigators and initial responding deputies concluded with the arrest of this career and repeat offender for the murder of Aaron Bruce Holland,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell, Iredell County.

Fetherson’s criminal history: Two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony common law robbery, three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule ii controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony habitual felon.

