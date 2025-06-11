MUSC expands free summer meal program for kids in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — MUSC Health University Medical Center is expanding a program that lets kids eat free healthy meals this summer in South Carolina.

Kids 18 and younger will be able to eat for free, no questions asked, Monday through Friday.

The meals will be served at sites in Lancaster, Chester, and Kershaw.

Specific dates, times, and locations can be found below:

Kershaw Medical Center June 23 through Aug. 1, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lancaster Medical Center June 16 through July 25, 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Chester Medical Center June 16 through July 25, 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

