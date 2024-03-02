‘My best friend’: Father remembers son who died after collapsing on school bus

LOWELL, N.C. — Roscoe Hull is remembering his son, Kamarion, who was just 11 years old when he lost consciousness and died while on a school bus Thursday.

“He was my best friend,” Hull told Channel 9. “We could talk about anything for hours at a time. Never was a dull moment.”

Hull described watching his son getting on the bus for the last time.

“He gets to the mailbox, puts his hat on, because it was a little drizzly, a little chilly,” the father said. “And he gets on the bus and that’s the last time I seen him.”

Kamarion was a student at Holbrook Middle School in Lowell.

Kamarion Hull Kamarion Hull died Thursday from a medical condition on a school bus.

He passed out shortly after his bus arrived and then was unresponsive, officials said.

Efforts to revive him on the campus and at the hospital were unsuccessful.

“He was a wonderful kid,” Hull said. “The best you could have if you’re going to have a kid in my book. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He was very respectful. You couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

The 11-year-old suffered from a previously unknown medical condition, officials said.

His father didn’t want to go into details about that.

Instead, he shared the time they spent together.

“Every time you saw me, you saw him,” Hull said. “He loved to fish. He was very good at it. He loved football, flag, tackle anything to do with football. He loved it.”

The death has been devastating for the Holbrook Middle School family. Hull said he’s sending his prayers to them.

“I love my son more than anything in the world,” Hull said. “He’ll never be forgotten. It’s painful. I’m not going to lie and it’s very emotional, but I got to be strong. That’s what he would tell me to do. ‘Daddy, don’t cry.’”

The family is still finalizing arrangements.

They hope to be able to have his service at the school.

