Myers Park HS student charged in connection with shooting near Romare Bearden Park

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old Myers Park High School student is facing charges for a shooting over the weekend in Uptown Charlotte, according to court documents.

Early Sunday, officers said they heard gunfire near Romare Bearden Park.

Officers found two shooting victims. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The Ink N Ivy restaurant was also hit by gunfire, according to the court documents.

Officers arrested two suspects, including Jamariae Blue.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is in jail under a $750,000 bond.

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