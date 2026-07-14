Myers Park roadway closed due to downed utility pole

CHARLOTTE — A busy roadway in the Myers Park neighborhood of south Charlotte was closed Tuesday morning due to a downed utility pole.

Providence Road was closed at Portland Avenue, which is between Colville and Cherokee Roads.

Channel 9 captured images of the scene around 6 a.m. A utility pole could be seen tilted on its side while power lines dangled in the road.

ALERT: Providence Rd. is CLOSED at Portland Ave. which is between Colville Rd. and Cherokee Rd. due to a downed utility pole/lines. #myersPark #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/WUvz3w6D4u — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 14, 2026

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not receive any reports of a crash in the area. Duke Energy also did not report any outages as a result.

While the cause is still unclear, the blockage is causing issues for drivers. Those impacted should use Randolph Road as an alternate route.

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Channel 9 is asking officials what brought the pole down.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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