Myrtle Beach hosts Can-Am Days amid trade tensions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach is hosting a week-long celebration for Canadian visitors amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada due to a trade war.

The celebration, known as the Can-Am Days, aims to foster goodwill and strengthen ties with Canadian tourists, who have been hesitant to visit the U.S. because of the trade dispute.

“It’s a great spot for families, and there’s always something to do,” said Bonnie Beitz, a Canadian tourist from Ontario who has been visiting Myrtle Beach for two decades.

“A lot of people at home are thinking of staying at home and supporting Canadians,” said Amy Merrill, another tourist from Ontario, reflecting on the calls to boycott American trips.

According to WPDE, Beitz and Merrill expressed initial concerns about their trips to the U.S. due to the trade tensions but were reassured by the welcoming atmosphere in Myrtle Beach.

The Can-Am Days have been a tradition for 64 years, and this year’s events are seen as particularly important given the current political climate.

Tracy Conner, the interim CEO of the Myrtle Beach Chamber, emphasized the importance of hosting the event this year to maintain the strong relationship with Canadian visitors.

Despite the trade tensions, the celebration aims to remind both Canadians and Americans of their longstanding friendship and alliance.

The Can-Am Days serve as a reminder of the enduring friendship between the U.S. and Canada, even as political tensions pose challenges to tourism.

