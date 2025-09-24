NAACP demands removal of Monroe Mayor over social media posts

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County NAACP has called for the removal of Monroe Mayor Robert Burns due to his social media posts following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The call for Mayor Burns’ removal was made during a city council meeting on Tuesday night, where the NAACP accused him of using his official platform to target private citizens.

Group preisdent Archie Hansley said Burns used his official platform to “amplify personal information, tag extremist accounts and incite harassment” agasint reisdents.

“This behavior is not only unbecoming of an elected official, but also dangerous,” Hansley said Tuesday night. “When leaders weaponize their influence to intimidate or shame constituents, they erode the very principles of dignity, empathy and public service that our community deserves.”

The controversy centered on Burns’ criticism of a former chair and current executive committee member of the Union County Democratic Party for his social media posts.

A NC Democrat Executive Board Member from Union County, Parron Baxter, has gone viral for celebrating the gruesome... Posted by Robert Burns on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Burns defended his actions to the Charlotte Observer, stating that the person he criticized is not a private citizen but a local Democratic leader.

“The Union County NAACP has chosen to shield this Democratic figure instead of standing on the side of morality,” Burns told the Observer. “Worse still, they ignore the fact that my personal information has been plastered across the same sites known to radicalize people like Tyler Robinson.”

The council adjourned the meeting without any further comment.

