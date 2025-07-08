Monroe Mayor under scrutiny as council members consider no confidence vote

Monroe Mayor Robert Burns is under fire by his fellow city council members, who will discuss a no confidence vote for Burns.

It will happen during the council’s 4 p.m. strategic planning meeting on Tuesday.

According to the agenda, it said the no confidence vote is based on the following:

Continued use of the city’s logo and city address to communicate personal views on topics not related to local governance

Repeated failure to preside over meetings in an orderly and civil manner

Failure to communicate with all of city Council regarding House Bill 3, which would require partisan elections in certain North Carolina municipalities, including the City of Monroe.

House passes HB3, partisan elections secured for Monroe

