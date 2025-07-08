Monroe Mayor under scrutiny as council members consider no confidence vote

Monroe Mayor Robert Burns is under fire by his fellow city council members, who will discuss a no confidence vote for Burns.
It will happen during the council’s 4 p.m. strategic planning meeting on Tuesday.
According to the agenda, it said the no confidence vote is based on the following:
- Continued use of the city’s logo and city address to communicate personal views on topics not related to local governance
- Repeated failure to preside over meetings in an orderly and civil manner
- Failure to communicate with all of city Council regarding House Bill 3, which would require partisan elections in certain North Carolina municipalities, including the City of Monroe.
VIDEO: House passes HB3, partisan elections secured for Monroe
