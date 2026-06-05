Nancy Mace vows to cut taxes, fix roads in SC governor bid

CHARLOTTE — A close ally of President Donald Trump wants to trade Washington for Columbia, South Carolina.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan spoke with Congresswoman Nancy Mace about her run for governor.

Donovan: “This is a crowded primary, lots of qualified and well-known candidates. Many people in the Palmetto State know you, but for those who don’t, who is Nancy Mace, and why are you the right person to be the governor?”

Mace: “Well, I’ve been serving in Congress for the last five years. I believe in term limits, which is why I’m retiring from Congress at the end of the year. When I make a promise, I like to keep it. And I’m running for governor to eliminate the state income tax, reduce property taxes, address law and order and corruption in our state, fix our roads and bridges, and address the issues and concerns that voters and residents of South Carolina have.”

Donavan: “Let’s direct your focus to ideas about the Palmetto State. If you win, what are some of your best ideas, the things you do first in office to better the lives of South Carolinians?”

Mace: “Well, the cost of living and affordability have been a major issue on the campaign trail. I’m the only candidate running for governor who has a real, detailed plan, according to the press, to eliminate the state income tax. I have a plan to reduce property taxes, especially when I’m talking to seniors or to retired veterans who are really struggling.”

Election Day is on Tuesday.

>>LINK: The 2026 South Carolina Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide

The tight race will likely come down to a runoff between the top two candidates, and it’s anyone’s guess who those candidates will be.

>>Channel 9 will have crews spread across South Carolina on Tuesday night as results come in. Watch our complete coverage on WSOC Tonight after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

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