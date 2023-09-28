NASCAR All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024 for 40th anniversary

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024, the organization announced Thursday.

Lasting between May 17 through the 19, this will be the 40th anniversary of the race.

On Friday, anyone who bought 2023 All-Star Race weekend packages will get a presale email to buy 2024 ticket packages, camping passes, or parking passes.

Ticket packages, camping, parking, and CARS tour tickets will go on public sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4

Last year, locals prepared for the return with renovations and beautification projects to reap the benefits of an influx of visitors.

(WATCH BELOW: Renovations ahead of schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race)

Renovations ahead of schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race













