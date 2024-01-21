CHARLOTTE — Three of NASCAR’s legends will live on in the sports Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte.

The 14th class is made up of racing legends Jimmie Johnson, Donnie Allison and Chad Knaus.

They were all inducted and celebrated throughout the weekend, culminating in the unveiling of their exhibit in the Hall of Honors.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 NASCAR Hall of Fame NASCAR Hall of Fame memorializes 2024 class with weekend of celebrations (WSOC)

“Throughout the year, NASCAR Hall of Fame staff worked with our inductees to really work with them and figure out what are the special artifacts that we want to partner with them to tell complete stories about their contributions to NASCAR, and really what made them so successful,” said Kevin Schlesier, senior director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Channel 9 spoke with a family who traveled from Chicago for a members-only exclusive first look of their all-time favorite driver’s exhibit.

“We were all together for Jimmie’s seventh win,” said Garrett DeLucca, dressed in a Lowe’s Pit Crew vest alongside his wife Mary and son Joey. “We all knew what [the exhibit] was, but seeing it, wow, and then we all recollected where we were for those moments.”

They attended every event of the weekend, including a members-only autograph session and storytelling event.

The Hall of Honor opened to the public after the members-only first look, and is open most days during the week.

(WATCH: Brave swimmers take on Lake Norman Polar Plunge)

Brave swimmers take on Lake Norman Polar Plunge

©2024 Cox Media Group