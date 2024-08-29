NASCAR makes return to historic Rockingham Speedway

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — NASCAR is coming back to Richmond County. On Thursday, the organization announced the return of the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series to the historic Rockingham Speedway.

The 2025 schedules released Thursday show the races are scheduled for April.

For the first time since 2011, the Craftsman Truck Series schedule will expand from 23 to 25 races, NASCAR said. They’ll also have the first-ever race for the Truck Series at a road course in Connecticut.

Both series begin in mid-February at Daytona International Speedway. The Truck Series starts on Feb. 14 and Xfinity Series on Feb. 15.

The Truck Series was NASCAR’s most recent visitor to Rockingham Speedway, also known as “The Rock.” Truck Series races were held in both 2012 and 2013.

Trucks will hit the track on April 18.

“The Rock” has hosted the Xfinity Series 42 times since 1982, but its last event with the series was in February 2004. That series is scheduled for April 19 at the Rock.

Click here for the full Xfinity and Truck schedules for 2025.

The Rockingham Speedway opened in October 1965 as the “North Carolina Motor Speedway.” It held its first race on the same day.

Since acquiring The Rock in 2018, vice president Frank Bloom and the track owners have committed themselves to restoring the property to its former glory, Channel 9 reported in 2019.

NASCAR announced earlier this month it would return to another historic North Carolina track. The green flag for the 2025 season will drop at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the opening exhibition event, The Clash. The race is scheduled for Feb. 2.

(WATCH BELOW: Rockingham County Speedway making a comeback)

Rockingham County Speedway making a comeback Rockingham County Speedway making a comeback

©2024 Cox Media Group