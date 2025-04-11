NASCAR making return to Rockingham Speedway after state funds paved way for renovations

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Racing is back in Richmond County for the first time since 2013 as the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series make their way back to Rockingham Speedway on Easter weekend.

Richmond County manager Bryan Land has been working toward bringing racing back for years. In 2021, the state budget signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper provided $9 million to the speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series left the track in 2004, and while Rockingham held several races in other series, Rockingham stayed vacant throughout the 2010s after its final race in 2013.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to Land about the process of bringing back racing to the speedway. The Craftsman Truck Series race starts at 5 p.m. on April 18, and the Xfinity Series race will start at 4 p.m. on the 19th.

>> On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Ch. 9, watch Bruno’s full interview with Land.

