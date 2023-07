NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 22: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Global Industrial Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 22, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)