NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick pays $6.75M for ‘Ricky Bobby’ mansion on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Cornelius mansion that made the big screen, appearing in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has sold to none other than a newly retired NASCAR driver.

Kevin Harvick and wife DeLana purchased the Lake Norman home on Oct. 27 for $6.75 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The mansion, which includes more than 12,000 square feet, is within the gated Connor Quay neighborhood.

Harvick ended his 23-year racing career earlier this month, having previously announced his retirement from NASCAR after the 2023 season. The 47-year-old drove the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’d been with SHR since 2014, switching from Richard Childress Racing.

