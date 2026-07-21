Natasha Bedingfield to perform free concert in Charlotte for MLS All-Star festivities

CHARLOTTE — Grammy-nominated pop star Natasha Bedingfield will perform a free concert in Uptown Charlotte as part of the MLS All-Star Week festivities.

The singer, best known for hits including “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine,” will take the stage at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Before the concert, fans can gather in the park for a watch party of the Charlotte FC match. The free event is one of several celebrations leading up to the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte.

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