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Natasha Bedingfield to perform free concert in Charlotte for MLS All-Star festivities

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 - Arrivals WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Natasha Bedingfield attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Grammy-nominated pop star Natasha Bedingfield will perform a free concert in Uptown Charlotte as part of the MLS All-Star Week festivities.

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The singer, best known for hits including “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine,” will take the stage at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Before the concert, fans can gather in the park for a watch party of the Charlotte FC match. The free event is one of several celebrations leading up to the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte.

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