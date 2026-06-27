MLS honors Charlotte mentor as Hometown Hero ahead of All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is set to host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game next month, a first for the city.

Major League Soccer is honoring local heroes, including Janae Aiken, director of the Emerging Leaders Program at the Two-Six Project.

The Fayetteville-based organization, which mentors young people, received a $15,000 grant from the MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes program. The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation will match the RBC Wealth Management-presented grant.

Channel 9 sports director Phil Orban speaks with Aiken about the Two-Six Project’s mission.

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